Three child workers rescued in Odisha, returned to State

VIJAYAWADA: Three child labour victims of Andhra Pradesh were rescued by the Government of Odisha and brought to the State on Monday under operation Muskaan. Additional Director General of Police Amit Garg formed a team of officials to rescue and bring back children under the supervision of Saritha, Superintendent of Police, CID, Women Protection.

On Monday, the rescued children, all girls, were brought to Krishna District and put in Prajwala Home for Girls, Vijayawada, following the orders of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson BVS Kumar.

The children belong to Anantapur and Chittoor districts and the CWC of Krishna District will send them to their districts. Then, the CWC wing of their district will trace their parents hand-over the girls to them.