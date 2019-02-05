APSRTC employees to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Services of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) are likely to be affected partially from Wednesday. The National Mazdoor Union (NMU) has decided not participate in the strike call given by Joint Action Committee (JAC) headed by recognised union in the Corporation, Employees Union (EU).

On January 23, the JAC convened a meeting at the EU State Office on the premises of Pandit Nehru Bus Station and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from February 6 if the management failed to concede their long-pending demands, including implementation of new pay revision from April 2017 and 50 per cent fitment to the employees and `3,720 crore financial aid from the State government in the budget for next fiscal.

Initially, the National Mazdoor Union also joined the hands with JAC and served strike notice separately to vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu on January 25 mentioning that they will also go on strike from February 8 if the demands were not met. Earlier, the JAC leaders submitted a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Transport Minister K Atchannaidu.

However, the JAC didn’t get any assurance from the Transport Minister, forcing them to go on strike. Meanwhile, the political parties backed the indefinite strike called by JAC from February 6. When contacted, JAC convener P Damodar said, “Surendra Babu negotiated with us and asked us to consider financial position of the cash-strapped Corporation before going on indefinite strike. If our demands were not met now, there were no chances of fulfilling them in near future.”