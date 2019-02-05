Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Centre reimbursing Polavaram cost to Andhra Pradesh’

The balance cost of irrigation component of the project was `7,158.53 crore as on April 1, 2014, as per the approved cost.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram

A view of Polavaram project. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindrababu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government has submitted a revised cost estimates of Polavaram project for Rs 57,297.42 crore at 2017-18 price level and Rs 57,941 crore at 2013-14 price level to Central Water Commission (CWC) in January, 2018, Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a reply to the question raised by Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.  

The difference between the two price levels is Rs 643.58 crore. Meghwal maintained that the Centre would provide 100 per cent of remaining cost of only irrigation component for the period starting from April 1, 2014. Asked whether it was a fact that Centre had not reimbursed the expenditure incurred by the State government towards payment of price adjustment of labour, machinery and other materials, the minister, in the written reply, explained that the Union government was reimbursing the expenditure incurred by AP on Polavaram after it was declared a national project with effect from April 1, 2014.

The balance cost of irrigation component of the project was Rs 7,158.53 crore as on April 1, 2014, as per the approved cost. Thereafter, central assistance of Rs 6,764.16 crore was released from time to time as recommended by Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and CWC.

Further, a proposal for release of Rs 393.51 crore was forwarded by PPA and CWC for reimbursement which was referred to the Ministry of Finance and, the latter, in a letter dated July 26, 2018, sought certain clarifications primarily on two major issues - audit statement of the expenditure incurred by AP till March 31, 2014 and the status of revised cost estimates as per 2013-14 price level. The minister explained that AP had not submitted the audit statement in this regard. He clarified that release of funds was dependent upon compliance by the State government with the requirements of the Ministry of Finance. 

According to him, as reported by AP, total expenditure of Rs 10,407.551 crore was incurred on the execution of various components of the project till January 19, 2019. Union Minister of Water Resources Nitin Gadkari laid a statemet in the House in reply to the question from KVP Ramachandra Rao whether government was aware that several designs relating to Polavaram headworks like spill channel, divide wall, training wall, etc were yet to be approved by CWC, though the project was scheduled to be completed in 2019. 

As per the statement, the designs/drawings of Polavaram were finalised by the CWC on receipt of the same from the AP Water Resources Department and their finalisations were kept in sync with planning/schedule of the project without delaying construction activities. The project authorities reported that there were altogether 45 designs required to be finalised for execution of the project covering components such as spillway/spill channel, earth cum rockfill dam, cofferdam, and gates. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram Central Water Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp