Expedite Polavaram work, CM N Chandrababu Naidu to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to expedite the Polavaram project work. He reviewed the progress of Polavaram project at his residence in Undavalli on Monday.

Stating that 65.04 per cent of the work was completed so far, he, however, wanted the officials to ensure its completion before the river Godavari received floods. He directed officials to expedite earth and concrete work.

The Chief Minister said the Krishna water would reach Madanapalle by Tuesday. He said 150 cusecs of water released to Cherlopalli reservoir and 85 cusecs to Chittoor border and the officials should ensure water supply to Kuppam by February 25.

KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala, Kandula Obul Reddy Gundlakamma reservoir, Madakasira branch canal and Adavipalli reservoir are ready for inauguration. The CM said these projects would irrigate 1.7 lakh acres and 13,40,772 acres ayacut would be stabilised. Naidu said that the State government needs Rs 20,849 crore for completion of 26 projects which would provide irrigation facility to 11,87,588 acres of new ayacut and stabilisation of water supply to 23,00509 acres.