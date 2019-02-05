  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants CEC to ensure free and fair polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition Leader and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi and urged him to ensure free and fair elections in AP in view of the “unfair and unethical” steps taken by the TDP government to manipulate electoral rolls, blatant misuse of government machinery and police officers to intimidate Opposition and keep a tab on them.

The YSRC also wanted to keep off the DGP, Additional DGP (intelligence) and DIG-Law & Order and other DSPs and inspectors belonging to a particular community from election duties as they have allegedly involved in illegal phone tapping to threaten the Opposition. ​

During his meeting with CEC, Jagan, who led a delegation of party leaders, gave three separate representations on the ‘manipulation’ of electoral rolls, ‘misuse’ of government machinery and intimidation of Opposition leaders by police. Jagan’s meeting with CEC came hours before TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu along with a host of other party leaders met the CEC demanding going back to ballot papers in the ensuing elections after allegations of EVM tampering surface.

Jagan told the media that his party has identified 52.67 lakh defective and duplicate voters in September 2018, and brought it to the attention of the CEC several times. “The number of such votes has now increased to 59.18 lakh at the behest the TDP government,’’ he alleged.