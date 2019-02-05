Manipal Hospitals’ cancer awareness campaign

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada launched an awareness campaign to fight cancer at KL University, Siddharath College and Nirmala College on World Cancer Day on Tuesday. The aim was to make students aware of the significance of early detection and diagnosis of cancer. Unit Head Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said, “We strive to provide a comprehensive and holistic approach to patient care and treatment to fight cancer.

We offer an entire spectrum of oncology care ranging from screening, evaluation, diagnosis and treatment, palliative care and rehabilitation.” Consultant Medical Oncologist and Transplant Physician Dr Krishna Reddy said, “It is important for people to go for regular check-ups, as this will help in early diagnosis and treatment. Early detection and treatment is the key.

Regular exercise, balanced meals and staying away from tobacco is the mantra to keep cancer at bay.

He said cancer if detected early, the disease can be cured through surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormonal therapy, and targeted therapy.