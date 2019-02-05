Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 100 crore to turn Kondapalli Fort into global tourist destination, says CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the Kondapalli Fort after the completion of first phase of its restoration work.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a visit to the Kondapalli Fort in Vijayawada on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the Kondapalli Fort after the completion of first phase of its restoration work. He said that in the coming four to five years the fort would be developed into an international tourist spot at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. 

“Till now Rs 10.90 crore has been spent and, of the total expenditure, Rs 9.50 crore has been used for developing roads, steps to the fort, archeology and museum development. Restoration of the lamps from the ancient time and renovation of the Raj Durbar have helped in beautification of the fort very well. A Kondapalli Fort Development Authority will be set up to further take care of the heritage structure,” he said. 

The Chief Minister said that Rs 1,680 crore had been sanctioned for developing the Iconic Bridge and providing adequate facilities at Machilipatnam beach, Kuchipudi Iconic Bridge, Amaravati, Sagar Sangamam, Pavitra Sangamam and Kondapalli Fort would held the State attract a huge number of tourists and generate employment. 

“We are planning to grow large trees on 25,000 acres of land around the fort to boost tourism. But, for this I need your support,” said Naidu.  The Chief Minister was confident that world-famous Kondapalli toys would add glamour to the tourist attraction of the place.Kondapalli Charitra Vaibhavam, a book written by chief executive officer of Culture Centre for Vijayawada and Amaravati, E Siva Nagi Reddy and a brochure explaining the history of the fort, were also released by the CM on the occasion. 

Later, the Chief Minister watched the laser show organised by the Department of Archeology and Museum. He appreciated the efforts put in by District Collector B Lakshmikantham and Youth Hostel’s Association of India for conducting the Kondapalli International Adventure Festival 2019.

