APCRDA gets government nod to monetise land

The remaining 3,254 acres would be reserved for economic development.

Published: 06th February 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government has accorded permission to the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to use 5,020 acres of land in Amaravati exclusively for commercial monetisation. The land monetisation is likely to be implemented from 2023 and the authority expects to raise around `78,563 crore over a period of 18 years.

According to a government order issued on Tuesday, the State government approved the Comprehensive Financial Plan for Amaravati, which was recently approved by the cabinet. Under the plan, the authority proposed to monetise 3,709 acres over 18 years from 2023. The remaining 1,311 acres would be reserved for monetisation after 18 years to generate a potential revenue of `92,950 crore after 2037. The APCRDA has 8,274 acres at its disposal. 

The remaining 3,254 acres would be reserved for economic development. Other revenue sources such as leasing the underground infrastructure are expected to generate `14,641 crore. The State government also agreed to provide initial support to the tune of `12,600 crore to the authority. It would provide support towards equity in the capex — which is `51,687 crore — and for working capital management for seven financial years for an annual amount up to `1,800 crore, till 2026. “The support is to be treated as loan and the CRDA would use commercial lands to repay it in the later phase of development,” the GO, issued in the name of Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, read.

Ajay Jain has also permitted the Commissioner of the authority to raise `37,112 crore by approaching various financial institutions, including multilateral agencies and scheduled commercial banks. The authority would mortgage the available lands and project assets to raise the loans. Furthermore, the government has also issued a guarantee for both the principal amount and interest to be accrued for the issuance of `500 crore public bonds. 

WB, AIIB loan to capital

As first reported in TNIE, a loan of USD 500 mn to Amaravati, to be jointly financed by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), has been approved. The State government has issued a government order in this regard on Tuesday. “The APCRDA Commissioner informed that...The bank has confirmed the completion of appraisal [of the loan] through a letter dated January 7 addressed to Chief Secretary. Since it is an Externally Aided Project, the government sanctions approval to the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project,” Principal Secretary (APCRDA) Ajay Jain said in the GO (MS 49). 

