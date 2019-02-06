Home Cities Vijayawada

APCRDA ready to host Happy Cities Summit

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is gearing up to host the second edition of Happy Cities Summit from February 13.

Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is gearing up to host the second edition of Happy Cities Summit from February 13. The authority has partnered with the United Kingdom Government, Government of Singapore, Canada-based NewCities Foundation, National Institute of Urban Affairs and other organisations to host the three-day summit.

The APCRDA officials said that the theme of the second edition would be to build on the ‘Happiness Declaration’ made in the first summit in April 2018. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will deliver the inaugural address and Director General of Smart Dubai Aisha Bin Bishr would be the keynote speaker. Noted Canadian urbanist and writer Charles Montgomery is also expected to address the summit.

“This year, the city leaders from across the globe, urban innovators and thinkers would build on the six pillars of happiness — governance, built environment, natural environment, economy and livelihood, culture and community, and physical and mental wellbeing — announced last year. There will be six-panel discussions and three workshops scheduled over the first two days of the summit. On the final day, field visits of Amaravati are planned,” an official said.

The authority is also holding a design competition called Amaravati Design Challenge-2019 inviting architects and designers to develop small-scale residential scenarios. The ideas proposed by the winners, who would be announced during the summit, will be used in the development of the residential farmer plots to be returned by the authority, the officials added. It may be recalled that the authority, in the first edition of the summit, held a pitch competition for urban innovations. It signed MoUs with the best innovations proposed.

