APSRTC employees drop indefinite strike plan

Atchannaidu invited the JAC leaders to his residence for discussions on Tuesday evening.

Published: 06th February 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Joint Action Committee of APSRTC employees on Tuesday called off its proposed indefinite strike after the State government agreed to pay 25 per cent fitment with effect from April 1 this year. During talks between Transport Minister K Atchannaidu and JAC leaders, the government agreed to pay arrears of salaries revised from April 2017 in a phased manner by June 2020. 

Atchannaidu invited the JAC leaders to his residence for discussions on Tuesday evening. APSRTC chairman Varla Ramaiah, vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu also took part in the talks.

During the meeting, the JAC leaders, led by convener P Damodar, urged the minister to concede their 18 major demands, including implementation of the new pay revised with effect from April 2017. Speaking to media, Atchannaidu said that the government would have to bear an additional burden of `750 crore per year to fulfil the demands of the RTC employees. 

