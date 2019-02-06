FM presents ‘election’ budget

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu’s vote-on-account budget, presented in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, sounded more like a poll bugle ala the Modi government’s recent Interim Budget rather than a routine exercise by a government whose term is due to expire in four months. Proposing an estimated expenditure of `2,26,177.53 crore, the Finance Minister announced six new schemes prominent among them being Annadata Sukhibhava, a direct cash transfer scheme for the farming community with an allocation of `5,000 crore.

Similarly, he doubled the monthly unemployment dole to the jobless youth from `1,000 to `2,000 and made a budgetary provision of `1,200 crore for the same -- `200 crore more than last fiscal. He, however, did not go into the modalities of the cash transfer scheme. In keeping with the election pitch, he also hiked allocations for the various welfare schemes taking the total expenditure under such schemes to `65,486 crore, 33.36 per cent more than last time.

A sum of `4,000 crore was reserved for the recently-launched Pasupu Kumkuma scheme for self-help groups, `3,000 crore for Backward Classes corporations, `14,367 crore for Scheduled Castes and `5,385 crore for Scheduled Tribes with minorities getting `1,304 crore.

The hike in allocations for all these heads was substantial. Budgetary allocations for the various welfare pensions too grew 155 per cent to touch `12,819 crore. The Opposition YSR Congress was quick to cry foul, labelling the vote-on-account a ‘full-fledged’ election gimmick and accusing the ruling TDP of copying its poll promises like Rythu Bharosa.

Oppn terms budget ‘jugglery of figures’

It termed the budget ‘jugglery of figures’ and questioned how could the government, which could not waive off crop loans till now (`8,000-odd crore is yet to be paid for) come up with a new scheme to rescue the farmers. It levelled a similar allegation in respect of the waiver of interest-free loans to women’s self-help groups and wondered how could the government admittedly short of cash embark on the please-all budget.

Yanamala, who uncharacteristically did not open his lips after the budget speech, did, however, manage a fine balancing act, enough to keep fiscal deficit to 3.03 per cent of the GSDP at `32,390.68 crore, and revenue deficit to 0.20 per cent of the GSDP or around `2,099.47 crore. Compared to last fiscal, this time, the budget estimates have been increased by 18.38 per cent.

The total debt, on the other hand, increased to `2,23,806 crore from `1,48,744 crore in 2014-15. Interestingly, the Finance Minister claimed revenue deficit and fiscal deficit have been coming down year after year. Further, he projected revenue receipts at `1.78 lakh crore for 2019-20, up from `1.55 lakh crore in 2018-19, anticipating `20,000-odd crore additional income from tax revenue and grants-in-aid.

“Our government has been quite conscious of the increasing inequalities in the society. Therefore, we have deliberately opted for a welfare-oriented developmental agenda that promotes inclusive development of all societies, thereby improving our Gini Coefficient. We wholeheartedly committed ourselves to be a womb to tomb companion to people and provide a proactive government,’’ Yanamala said in his speech. Just before he presented the budget, CM N Chandrababu Naidu, participating in a short-duration discussion, vowed to keep the promise of farm loan wavier before the elections and claimed to have doubled farmers’ income in the State.