Gajanan Mallya appointed SCR GM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gajanan Mallya assumed charge as General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday. He belongs to the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), and made his entry into the cadre through Special Class Railway Apprentice, 1979 batch.

Prior to this, he was serving as Director, Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), Jamalpur, Bihar. His academic qualifications include an AMIE Degree in Mechanical Engineering (London); AMIE (India) Degrees in Electrical Engineering and Metallurgy and a PG Diploma in Industrial Engineering from NITIE, Mumbai.