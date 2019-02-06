Home Cities Vijayawada

IPS Officers’ Association condemns Jagan remarks

Promotions and transfers are governed by rules and regulations and administrative conveniences.

Published: 06th February 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (EPS| P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh IPS Officers’ Association on Tuesday took strong exception over the remarks made by Leader of Opposition and YSRC chief  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against police officers before the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

Association Secretary Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that IPS officers in the State have exhibited professionalism while fighting with left wing extremism, terrorism and other divisive forces. Rao also found fault with the political parties for making off-the-cuff remarks that adversely affected the morale of the police force.

Promotions and transfers are governed by rules and regulations and administrative conveniences. The aggrieved parties can always approach various forms for redressal. During tough situations, the police officers have successfully handled security challenges, Tirumala Rao said. During the elections, the entire police force acts under the direction of the ECI and “there is no room for any favouritism”.

No favouritism

IPS officers in the State have exhibited professionalism while fighting with left wing extremism, terrorism among hers.  During tough situations, the police officers have handled security challenges. Political parties are making off-the-cuff remarks that adversely affected the morale of the force. Promotions and transfers are governed by certain rules and administrative conveniences. The aggrieved parties can always approach various forms for redressal 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp