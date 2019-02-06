IPS Officers’ Association condemns Jagan remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh IPS Officers’ Association on Tuesday took strong exception over the remarks made by Leader of Opposition and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against police officers before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Association Secretary Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that IPS officers in the State have exhibited professionalism while fighting with left wing extremism, terrorism and other divisive forces. Rao also found fault with the political parties for making off-the-cuff remarks that adversely affected the morale of the police force.

Promotions and transfers are governed by rules and regulations and administrative conveniences. The aggrieved parties can always approach various forms for redressal. During tough situations, the police officers have successfully handled security challenges, Tirumala Rao said. During the elections, the entire police force acts under the direction of the ECI and “there is no room for any favouritism”.

No favouritism

IPS officers in the State have exhibited professionalism while fighting with left wing extremism, terrorism among hers. During tough situations, the police officers have handled security challenges. Political parties are making off-the-cuff remarks that adversely affected the morale of the force. Promotions and transfers are governed by certain rules and administrative conveniences. The aggrieved parties can always approach various forms for redressal