Modi style: Naidu announces sops for farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a leaf out of Modi government’s book, the Chandrababu Naidu government announced several sops for the farm sector in the ‘vote-on-account’ budget presented on Tuesday. The new scheme - Annadata Sukhibhava - was prominent among them. Though a budget allocation of `500 crore was made to the new scheme, there was no explanation on how it will be implemented and who will benefit from it.

The latest announcement of the State government was no different from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana announced in the interim Union union budget presented last Friday. PMKSY provides `6,000 per farmer, but how the Naidu government’s Annadata Sukhibhava would benefit the farmers is yet to be disclosed.

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a few weeks ago, gave in-principle approval to implement the scheme from next kharif season. Agriculture Minister S Chandramohan Reddy hailed the vote-on-account budget presented by Yanamala Ramakrishnudu as historic and farmer-friendly.

“What we have announced is way better than what Narendra Modi government has announced. They have promised just `6,000 per farmer family, while our Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is giving `24,000 per year for each old age pensioner and `36,000 per year for differently abled, which is no less than the lease of a two-acre farm.”