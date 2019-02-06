Home Cities Vijayawada

MSME sector gets Rs 1,000-crore boost

The State budget for 2019-20 allocated `1,000 crore to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

VIJAYAWADA:  The State budget for 2019-20 allocated `1,000 crore to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Out of this, `100 crore will be used for the revival of the enterprises, `400 crore for providing incentives to new MSMEs and `500 crore for developing MSME parks. The industry bodies in the State welcomed the allocation of `1,000 crore to MSMEs. While the bodies were appreciative of the populists' schemes announced by the government, they also cautioned that earmarking higher funds for welfare may make debt management difficult in future.

“The allotment of `500 crore for setting up MSME parks, `100 crore to revive sick units and `400 crore for incentives will help in boosting the sector. Even though the allotments are on the higher side, they are lower than the revised estimates of last year. The government also should have allocated more for food processing industries,” said Potluri Bhaskara Rao, president of the AP Food Processing Industries Federation and co-chairman of ASSOCHAM’s AP State Council. 

He noted that almost 29 per cent of the budget allocations were for welfare schemes.“The government is going more populistic with its schemes, which may make the management of debt an issue in the future. Overall, the government catered to all,” he noted. Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, RVS Rudraraju welcomed the budget and said that the increased allocation to farming and rural sector would increase purchasing power in rural areas.

