Overloaded barge capsizes in river, narrow escape for 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty people had a narrow escape when an overloaded barge drowned in Krishna river on its way to Gudimetla Village, Chandarlapadu mandal, on Tuesday. The people on board jumped into the river when the barge capsized and saved themselves with the help of locals.

The ill-fated barge was travelling from Putlagudem, carrying 20 people, four autorickshaws and a lorry. According to locals, barges are the only means of transportation in the mandal. On receiving information about the accident, Chandarlapadu police reached the spot and arranged for the procurement the drowned vehicles from the river.