Poll defeat fear prompted government to present unrealistic budget: YSRC

By Express News Service

Opposition parties dismissed the vote-on-account of `2,26,177.53 crore presented by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday as “jugglery of numbers” and maintained that real facts were masked under the rhetoric on welfare and development initiatives of the State government. Addressing the media here Tuesday, former minister and YSRC party official spokesperson K Parthasarathy said fearing defeat in the ensuing elections, the ruling TDP presented an “unrealistic budget”, in which facts and figures are far from reality.

Parthasarathy accused the finance minister of acting irresponsibly by claiming more revenue. “The revenue receipts for the 2017-18 fiscal was `1,05,062.09 crore while it was `1,55,507.2 crore for 2018-19 and estimated revenue receipts for 2019-20 was put at `1,78,269.8 crore. However, the increase in revenue was not substantiated,” he claimed.

He also found fault with grants-in-aid, which were shown as `60,721.5 crore for 2019-20 as against `22,760 crore in 2017-28. The sharp increase in grants-in-aid was not explained. Similarly, the total receipts for 2019-20 fiscal were shown as `2,25,705 crore, which is `30,000 crore more than the previous budget. “But, the question is where will the additional `30,000 crore revenue come from?” he asked.

YSRC leader said women SHGs are yet to get `2,400 crore and till date and the government has cleared only `1,100 crore so far. He also found fault with the Naidu government for meagre allocations to BCs. He said though `50,000 crore were to be allocated to BCs in last five years, only `26,000 crore was allocated and of this, only `13,000 crore was spent.

The YSRC leader claimed that during Naidu’s regime, the extent of land under horticulture came down to `39.63 lakh hectares from 42.8 lakh hectares. “Most importantly, not only Chandrababu Naidu has downsised the farm loan waiver from `87,000 crore to `24,000 crore, but he also failed to waive even that amount in last five years. A balance of `8,300 crore is still pending,” he pointed out.

APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy said a glimpse at Yanamala’s budget will show that people of the State are being pushed to a debt trap. The Congress leader maintained that Chandrababu Naidu’s only achievement was that like no other Chief Minister before him, he took loans and pushed the State into a debt trap. CPI and CPM state secretaries and P Madhu respectively also criticised the budget.