Home Cities Vijayawada

Poll defeat fear prompted government to present unrealistic budget: YSRC

Parthasarathy accused the finance minister of acting irresponsibly by claiming more revenue.

Published: 06th February 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Budget (Express Illustration)

Budget (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

Opposition parties dismissed the vote-on-account of `2,26,177.53 crore presented by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday as “jugglery of numbers” and maintained that real facts were masked under the rhetoric on welfare and development initiatives of the State government. Addressing the media here Tuesday, former minister and YSRC party official spokesperson K Parthasarathy said fearing defeat in the ensuing elections, the ruling TDP presented an “unrealistic budget”, in which facts and figures are far from reality. 

Parthasarathy accused the finance minister of acting irresponsibly by claiming more revenue. “The revenue receipts for the 2017-18 fiscal was `1,05,062.09 crore while it was `1,55,507.2 crore for 2018-19 and estimated revenue receipts for 2019-20 was put at `1,78,269.8 crore. However, the increase in revenue was not substantiated,” he claimed. 

He also found fault with grants-in-aid, which were shown as `60,721.5 crore for 2019-20 as against `22,760 crore in 2017-28. The sharp increase in grants-in-aid was not explained. Similarly, the total receipts for 2019-20 fiscal were shown as `2,25,705 crore, which is `30,000 crore more than the previous budget. “But, the question is where will the additional `30,000 crore revenue come from?” he asked. 

YSRC leader said women SHGs are yet to get `2,400 crore and till date and the government has cleared only `1,100 crore so far.  He also found fault with the Naidu government for meagre allocations to BCs. He said though `50,000 crore were to be allocated to BCs in last five years, only `26,000 crore was allocated and of this, only `13,000 crore was spent.  

The YSRC leader claimed that during Naidu’s regime, the extent of land under horticulture came down to `39.63 lakh hectares from 42.8 lakh hectares. “Most importantly, not only Chandrababu Naidu has downsised the farm loan waiver  from `87,000 crore to `24,000 crore, but he also failed to waive even that amount in last five years. A balance of `8,300 crore is still pending,” he pointed out. 

APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy said a glimpse at Yanamala’s budget will show that people of the State are being pushed to a debt trap. The Congress leader maintained that Chandrababu Naidu’s only achievement was that like no other Chief Minister before him, he took loans and pushed the State into a debt trap.  CPI and CPM state secretaries and P Madhu respectively also criticised the budget.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp