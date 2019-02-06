‘Poor debt management may push AP into debt-trap’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu presented the vote-on-account stating that his government was ensuring high quality of expenditure, financial experts raise concerns over the poor debt management saying that it may push the State into a debt trap. “The worrying scenario is the State government showed about `17,900 crore as interest to be paid.

Add this to the principal amount of `8,900 crore and the government has close to `27,000 crore outgoing, which is the largest quantum in the history of the State since independence,” observed former Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam. He noted that the quantum to be paid as interest and principal account to about 12 per cent of the total budget and about 20 per cent of the revenue.

The State government also projected a decrease in the public debt in comparison with the GSDP due to the improved growth rate, but the former bureaucrat said that growth numbers could be manipulated. “The government is allowed to borrow three per cent of GSDP. So, the GSDP could be jacked up to enable more borrowing, making the state finances sick. This is the situation in not just our State, but across the country,” Ajeya Kallam explained.

The experts also called the budget a jugglery of numbers and added that the allocations in the vote-on -account don’t really have a meaning. “If one observes the budget closely, there are several allocations which have lesser allocations than the previous year’s revised estimates. This indicates that the increased allocation is done with an intention not to spend it,” a retired IAS official, who served as Finance Secretary, explained.