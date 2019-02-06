Ragas win hearts of audience at PB Siddhartha college

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jaywant Naidu and Phil Scarff, played their Hawaiian Guitar and Soprano Saxophone respectively, and enthralled the audience at PB Siddhartha College of Science and Arts.They began their performance with Raga Kirwani, followed by Sitarkhani taal. These ragas were followed by a piece in Raga Hansdhwani and they concluded their performance with Raga Vaishnava Janato. “I enjoyed performing as these performances are spontaneous and interactive. Picking up from where our fellow musician has left is fun. It inspires me to perform better,” said Scarff.

