Sharp increase in allocation for welfare schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The vote-on-account presented by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday focused mainly on welfare schemes, especially pensions. The amount allocated for welfare pensions was `12,819.18 crore, 155.77 per cent more than previous budget allocation. Several announcements made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his recent public meetings, including ‘Jayaho BC’ at various places, were incorporated in the budget. For NTR Bharosa pensions to the old and widows, `10,401.05 crore was allocated, 147.64 per cent more than the previous budget allocation.

Similarly, for NTR Bharosa pensions for the differently-abled, `2,133.62 crore was allocated, 188.33 per cent more than the previous budget allocation. `100.20 crore was allocated for pensions for AIDS patients and `76.31 crore for toddy tappers’ pensions.

However, it is dappu artists who benefited the most. Allocations for the social welfare pensions to them were increased by whopping 800 per cent. As against `12 crore allocated in the last budget, `108 crore was allocated to them in the latest budget. `1,000 crore was allocated to Kapu welfare, `100 crore for brahmin welfare, `50 crore each for the welfare of Vysyas and Kshatriyas.

For Minority Welfare Department, the budget allocation was `1,304.43 crore, an increase of 18.57 per cent from the previous budget allocation. The allocations for rehabilitation and supply of prosthetic aids to the differently-abled were doubled to `70 crore.

The State government allocated `600.56 crore for creating infrastructure facilities in SC localities in urban local bodies. In the budget, `14,367 crore was allocated for SC sub-plan, an increase of 28 per cent. Similarly, `5,385 crore was allocated for ST sub-plan (29 per cent increase) and `16,226 crore for BC sub-plan (33 per cent increase). On the lines of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha and Mahila Sadhikara Samstha, a new organisation, Drivers Sadhikara Samstha, was proposed and `150 crore was allocated for the purpose.