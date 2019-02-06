TDP moves privilege motion against BJP MP for derogatory tweets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Tuesday moved a Privilege Motion against BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the AP Legislative Assembly for calling Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ‘Assembly Rowdy’ through his Twitter handle on February 2. Moving the motion in the House on Tuesday, Tadikonda MLA T Sravan Kumar recalled GVL’s tweet which reads, “A frustrated, defeatist Chandrababu Naidu has threatened BJP MLAs Vishnu Kumar Raju & Manikyala Rao in Andhra Assembly y’day that @BJP4Andhra leaders will not be allowed to move in the state for exposing TDP” (sic).

The MLA also brought to the notice of the Speaker that GVL, in another tweet, mentioned the Chief Minister as ‘Assembly rowdy’.“The act of the GVL is against the rules of procedure of conduct. It degrades the dignity of the Assembly. Being a member of the upper House of Parliament, he has to maintain values to uphold the dignity of Legislature.

But he lowered its dignity and committed breach of privilege and contempt of the House by commenting not only on CM but also the Legislature. Therefore, this case may immediately referred to the committee of privileges to initiate action against the MP,’’ the TDP MLA said.Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao said necessary action would be taken as per procedure.

Meanwhile, GVL, once again took to twitter to criticise the TDP action. “Tweeted 3 days ago that our MLAs will file a privilege motion against @ncbn for threatening our MLAs. Today, Shri Manikyala Rao,MLA approached assembly Secretariat to file a petition against CM Naidu. Scared, panicky TDP filed a futile privilege motion against me. Grow up TDP!’’ (Sic).

It may recalled that when BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju raised in the House that the Centre done a lot to AP and sanctioned various institutes that were not mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, the Chief Minister vent to his ire on BJP leader saying that he was unfit to be a public representative. Naidu also launched a broadside against the Centre for the alleged injustice done to AP.