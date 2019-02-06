TDP moves privilege motion against GVL

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Tuesday moved a Privilege Motion against BJP RS MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the AP Legislative Assembly for calling Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ‘Assembly Rowdy’ through his Twitter handle on February 2. Moving the motion in the House on Tuesday, Tadikonda MLA T Sravan Kumar recalled GVL’s tweet which reads, “A frustrated, defeatist Chandrababu Naidu has threatened BJP MLAs Vishnu Kumar Raju & Manikyala Rao in Andhra Assembly y’day that @BJP4Andhra leaders will not be allowed to move in the state for exposing TDP” (sic).

“The act of the GVL is against the rules of procedure of conduct. It degrades the dignity of the Assembly. Being a member of the upper House of Parliament, he has to maintain values to uphold the dignity of Legislature. But he lowered its dignity and committed breach of privilege and contempt of the House by commenting not only on CM but also the Legislature,’’ the TDP MLA said.

GVL again took to Twitter to criticise the TDP action. “Today, Shri Manikyala Rao, MLA approached assembly Secretariat to file a petition against CM Naidu. Scared, panicky TDP filed a futile privilege motion against me. Grow up TDP!’’