This is Modi-Shah BJP without values, not the old BJP, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is miserably failed on various fronts, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that anyone else as PM will perform better than Modi. During a short discussion on agriculture and allied sectors in the AP Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Naidu lambasted both Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

He alleged that the saffron party under the leadership of Modi and Shah has lost its values. “This is not the old BJP, this is Modi-Shah BJP without any values,” he said. Refuting the remarks of Shah that Naidu himself joined the NDA as he was aware of BJP forming the government at the Centre, the Chief Minister said it was the BJP, which approached the TDP on the pretext of doing justice to Telugu people as the Congress done injustice to AP.

“During the 2014 election campaign, Modi said the Congress has murdered the mother for saving the baby. But, what you have done after coming to power. You murdered both mother and baby and betrayed the people of AP,’’ Naidu said.

Taking strong exception to Shah’s allegations of corruption, the Chief Minister, citing news reports, asserted that the assets of Shah’s son were increased by 16,000 times and the former lost the morale to criticise him as his family members are declaring the assets voluntarily every year.

“What happened in Palasa on Monday will be happened during the visits of the saffron party leaders to the State in the future also. Those who extend support to BJP meetings will remain as traitors of the State,’’ Naidu said, pointing out the low turnout for Shah’s meeting on Tuesday. Naidu also announced that he is ready for a debate on National Highways.