With Eye on votes, more funds for farm sector, Rs 5,000 cr for new scheme 

The latest announcement of the State government is no different from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana announced in the interim Union budget presented last Friday.

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking a leaf out of Modi government’s book, the Chandrababu Naidu government announced a new scheme — Annadata Sukhibhava —for the farm sector in the vote-on-account presented in the Assembly on Tuesday. Though a budget allocation of `5,000 crore was made to the new scheme, there was no explanation on how it will be implemented and who will benefit from it.

The latest announcement of the State government is no different from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana announced in the interim Union budget presented last Friday. PMKSY provides `6,000 per farmer, but how the Naidu government’s Annadata Sukhibhava would benefit the farmers is yet to be disclosed. 
The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a few weeks ago, gave in-principle approval to implement the scheme from next kharif season. 

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy hailed the vote-on-account presented by Yanamala Ramakrishnudu as historic and farmer-friendly. “What we have announced is way better than what the Narendra Modi government has announced. They have promised just `6,000 per farmer family, while our Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is giving `24,000 per year for each old age pensioner and `36,000 per year for differently-abled, which is no less than the lease of a two-acre farm,” he claimed. 

Meanwhile, dismissing TDP government’s latest budget allocations, especially those for farm sector as ‘misleading’ and no different from ‘election promises’, YSRC farm wing president MVS Nagi Reddy asked when will the balance amount of farm loan waiver be released. 

“The `24,000 crore farm loan waiver announced in 2014 when TDP came to power was dragged on till the last budget and even now it was only mentioned that the final two instalments of agriculture debt redemption would be credited shortly,” he said. 

Claims of the State government that implementation of micro irrigation with high subsidy support has enabled Rayalaseema districts to emerge as top contributors of Agriculture GVA were also in contradiction of the State government’s earlier statement that majority of the drought mandals (332 in Kharif and 507 in Rabi) were in Rayalaseema. 

The State government, which has set up a market intervention fund of `500 crore to bail out the farmers during price slump in the market for those crops which do not have MSP, doubled the same to `1,000 crore in the vote-on-account. To ensure that there is no fodder scarcity and to promote the livestock sector, the government has set up fodder farms at the village level. It allocated `200 crore for feed and fodder development. Another `200 crore was allocated for insurance of livestock.  Yanamala stated that in the last four-and-half years, `81,554 crore was allocated for agriculture. 

Key farmers’ schemes and allocations A500 cr
Market Intervention A5,000 cr
Annadata Sukhibhava A300.17 cr
Farm mechanisation A200 cr
Livestock insuranceA200 cr
Fodder and feed developmentA124 cr
Horticulture A100 cr fisheries

