Youth festival takes off to colourful start at IGMC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State-level Youth Festival, organised by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), was inaugurated at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday. Volleyball and Kabaddi matches for both men and women are being conducted as part of the festival. Sportspersons from various districts like East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Guntur, and the host district, Krishna, are taking part in the competition.

The inaugural event began with AP Police Housing Corporation chairperson, Nagul Meera; VMC Commissioner, J Nivas; Vijayawada Mayor, Koneru Shreedhar and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairperson, P Ankamma Chowdary, hoisting the tricolour, followed by a march-past by the participants.

To boost the spirit of the sportspersons, a tug of war between two teams, one led by Mayor Sreedhar and the other by Commissioner J Nivas, was held. The commissioner’s team won the tug of war. The officials also played Volleyball with the participants. The commissioner said, “Playing sports is not only good for one’s health but also helps one get government jobs through the sports quota.” The event will conclude on February 7.

