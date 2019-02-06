Home Cities Vijayawada

YSR Congress Samara Sankaravam in Tirupati

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start his Samara Sankaravam meetings from Tirupati on Wednesday.

06th February 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start his Samara Sankaravam meetings from Tirupati on Wednesday. Jagan, as part of meeting party activists, had planned to hold the meetings in all the 13 districts of the State. The party had identified thousands of neutral influencers through a massive campaign and held the first meeting of these identified people in Hyderabad recently. As part of Tirupati tour, Jagan will arrive at Renigunta airport at 11.30 am and will hold a meeting with neutral influencers first and then hold a meeting with the party activists. 

