AP govt proposes 5% quota for EWS, Kapus

With this amendment to the Constitution, the State government is empowered to make provision of 10 per cent reservation to EWSs in educational institutions and government jobs.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to provide 5 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs for the economically weaker sections other than Kapus. According to the Bill, 5 per cent out of 10 per cent reservation prescribed by the Centre for EWSs will go to the Kapus.

“Due to persistent demand from the EWSs, an amendment to the Constitution under the Constitution (103rd Amendment)Act, 2019 was made by inserting clauses 15 (6) and 16 (6) in the Constitution in order to extend quota to the EWSs, who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations,” the Bill said.

With this amendment to the Constitution, the State government is empowered to make provision of 10 per cent reservation to EWSs in educational institutions and government jobs. The 10 per cent reservation shall be in addition to the existing reservation of 15 %, 6% and 29 % respectively reserved for SCs, STs and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

