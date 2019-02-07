APCRDA expects Rs 11,602 crore grants

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), which has submitted detailed project reports (DPR) worth over `48,000 crore, is expecting a grant of at least `11,602 crore for the development of the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC). The AGC is proposed to house the key legislature, judicial and administrative structures in the new capital.

According to information, the APCRDA has sent two DPRs for essential and trunk infrastructure to the departments concerned. Even though the Centre, in the past, said that it would only give a grant of `2,500 crore for the creation of essential infrastructure, the government is hoping for a higher amount. “Currently, the grant from the government of India is expected to be around `11,602 crore as per the DPR for the AGC sent to the Centre.

The DPR for `29,000 crore for trunk infrastructure was also sent,” the government order issued on Tuesday read. Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, in his reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, also acknowledged that his ministry received proposals for the construction of AGC and other essential projects worth close to `40,000 crore.