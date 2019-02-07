Bill on EWS quota introduced in Assembly 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to provide 5 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs for the economically weaker sections other than Kapus.

According to the Bill, 5 per cent out of the 10 per cent reservation prescribed by the Centre for EWS will go to Kapus.

“Due to persistent demand from the EWS, an amendment to the Constitution under the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019 was made by inserting clauses 15 (6) and 16 (6) in the Constitution in order to extend quota to the EWS, who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations,” the Bill said. With this amendment to the Constitution, the State government is empowered to make a provision of 10 per cent reservation to EWS in educational institutions and government jobs.

Considering the long-pending demands of the economically weaker sections and their social, economic, educational backwardness and inadequate representation in government services, the State government came to the conclusion that there is every need to provide 5 per cent reservation to EWS.The 10 per cent reservation shall be in addition to the existing reservation of 15 %, 6% and 29 % respectively reserved for SCs, STs and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.