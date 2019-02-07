Case against YSRC leader for ‘bribing’ SI

By Express News Service

Creating a stir among the political circles, a sub-inspector alleged that he was offered money by a person said to be a YSRC leader for extending his (the SI’s) support to the party during the upcoming elections. A case was registered against the YSRC leader even as the party denied the same.

G Konduru police filed a case under Sections 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 171 (E) r/w 190 (Punishment for bribery) of IPC against one M Venkatarama Rao alias Abbayi allegedly for bribing the police on Wednesday.

According to Mylavaram police, Rama Rao contacted G Konduru sub-inspector Ashfaq over phone on Tuesday around 10 am and introduced himself as a supporter and a close aide of YSRC Mylavaram Assembly constituency convenor Vasantha Krishna Prasad and offered bribe for meeting the station expenses and other personal purposes.

The SI reportedly refused the offer. Rama Rao further told the SI that he would meet the latter personally in the station on Wednesday. “SI Ashfaq refused his offer and informed the same to the Mylavaram circle inspector. However, YSRC leader Krishna Prasad refuted the allegations and described the whole incident as a screenplay played out by TDP leaders to defame the YSRC party. “With the instructions of TDP leaders, police are filing false cases against YSRC supporters,” said Prasad, adding that they would take the issue to the notice of DGP RP Thakur on Thursday.