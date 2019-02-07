Home Cities Vijayawada

Case against YSRC leader for ‘bribing’ SI

The SI reportedly refused the offer. Rama Rao further told the SI that he would meet the latter personally in the station on Wednesday.

Published: 07th February 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

Creating a stir among the political circles, a sub-inspector alleged that he was offered money by a person said to be a YSRC leader for extending his (the SI’s) support to the party during the upcoming elections. A case was registered against the YSRC leader even as the party denied the same.

G Konduru police filed a case under Sections 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 171 (E) r/w 190 (Punishment for bribery) of IPC against one M Venkatarama Rao alias Abbayi allegedly for bribing the police on Wednesday.

According to Mylavaram police, Rama Rao contacted G Konduru sub-inspector Ashfaq over phone on Tuesday around 10 am and introduced himself as a supporter and a close aide of YSRC Mylavaram Assembly constituency convenor Vasantha Krishna Prasad and offered bribe for meeting the station expenses and other personal purposes.

The SI reportedly refused the offer. Rama Rao further told the SI that he would meet the latter personally in the station on Wednesday. “SI Ashfaq refused his offer and informed the same to the Mylavaram circle inspector. However, YSRC leader Krishna Prasad refuted the allegations and described the whole incident as a screenplay played out by TDP leaders to defame the YSRC party. “With the instructions of TDP leaders, police are filing false cases against YSRC supporters,” said Prasad, adding that they would take the issue to the notice of DGP RP Thakur on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp