Chandrababu Naidu: Mamata episode proves KCR dancing to Modi’s tunes

By Express News Service

Highlighting the development and welfare schemes being implemented by his government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that despite facing bifurcation blues and non-cooperation from the Centre, Andhra Pradesh has made great strides. “We are making efforts to increase the living standards of the poor,’’ he said.​

In response to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks in the Governor’s address in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Naidu said that AP is emerging as a knowledge and industrial hub and is achieving rapid growth in various sectors including agriculture.

Taking a dig at YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Naidu alleged that both are dancing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “KCR called on West Bengal Chief Minister in the name of Federal Front twice.

But, when leaders of all the non-BJP parties extended solidarity with Mamata following the CBI controversy in Kolkata, KCR did not even condemn the issue, which clearly reveals that the Telangana Chief Minister is nothing but the mask of Modi,” he slammed. Earlier, Naidu inaugurated the exhibition of awards won by the state governments on the premises of AP Legislature.