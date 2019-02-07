District cooling system to all capital houses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that the District Cooling System (DCS) facility, proposed to be established in Amaravati, would be extended to all the households in the new capital. He said that the system would save 30 percent of energy.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the AP Energy Innovation Summit (APEIS) here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the State was a testing field for innovation. “As a part of this, We are going for the DSC. Through ducts, we will supply cool and conditioned air to every house. We will charge the bill for this service. I was told that because of the DSC, we will have 30 percent energy saving,” he said. For now, the AGC is proposed to be developed for the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC), which will have the key legislative, administrative and judicial structures.

The Chief Minister also announced that the State government would provide a fund of `10 crore to International Solar Alliance (ISA) to present an annual award to the best solar city. “From next year, we will give away ISA-Amaravati Award for Best Solar City in the world so that the innovations being done across the globe can be exchanged with AP, being the platform,” he noted. Naidu also asked the officials to make the APEIS an annual event from this year.

Naidu said that this government embarked on the biggest innovation journey in the world. “We are going to replace 1.7 million agricultural pump sets with solar and energy saving pump sets. AP has been a pioneer in taking up innovative initiatives like replacing streetlights with LED lights, which was later emulated by other States. Now, the pump sets project will be the biggest innovation in the world,” he claimed.

He added that the State government was taking huge steps in moving towards green energy.

“In the next two years, we plan to have 40 per cent of our power generation from renewable sources. We are establishing solar parks and wind energy parks, and are also working on facilities for flexible storage of the green energy,” he said.