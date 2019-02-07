Home Cities Vijayawada

District cooling system to all capital houses

Speaking at the valedictory session of the AP Energy Innovation Summit (APEIS) here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the State was a testing field for innovation.

Published: 07th February 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Solar power

Representational image. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that the District Cooling System (DCS) facility, proposed to be established in Amaravati, would be extended to all the households in the new capital. He said that the system would save 30 percent of energy.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the AP Energy Innovation Summit (APEIS) here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the State was a testing field for innovation. “As a part of this, We are going for the DSC. Through ducts, we will supply cool and conditioned air to every house. We will charge the bill for this service. I was told that because of the DSC, we will have 30 percent energy saving,” he said. For now, the AGC is proposed to be developed for the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC), which will have the key legislative, administrative and judicial structures.

The Chief Minister also announced that the State government would provide a fund of `10 crore to International Solar Alliance (ISA) to present an annual award to the best solar city. “From next year, we will give away ISA-Amaravati Award for Best Solar City in the world so that the innovations being done across the globe can be exchanged with AP, being the platform,” he noted. Naidu also asked the officials to make the APEIS an annual event from this year.

Naidu said that this government embarked on the biggest innovation journey in the world. “We are going to replace 1.7 million agricultural pump sets with solar and energy saving pump sets. AP has been a pioneer in taking up innovative initiatives like replacing streetlights with LED lights, which was later emulated by other States. Now, the pump sets project will be the biggest innovation in the world,” he claimed.

He added that the State government was taking huge steps in moving towards green energy. 
“In the next two years, we plan to have 40 per cent of our power generation from renewable sources. We are establishing solar parks and wind energy parks, and are also working on facilities for flexible storage of the green energy,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp