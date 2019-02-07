GVL meets Rajnath Singh, seeks action against TDP MLC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the ruling TDP moved a privilege motion in the State Assembly against him, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday and complained against the “criminal behaviour” of the TDP leaders. The BJP MP requested the Union minister to direct the Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh to register an FIR against Vijayawada MLC and TDP spokesperson Buddha Venkanna, who threatened to physically attack him.

In the complaint given to Singh on Wednesday, GVL also noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his party men have been promoting a culture of violence and hatred by repeatedly threatening the BJP leaders and workers. He also sought ‘suitable’ protection for him in and outside New Delhi.

“I met the Union Home Minister and submitted a complaint against the TDP leaders, particularly Buddha Venkanna, an accused in the call money-sex racket case. The TDP leaders have been crossing the line and we know how to put them in their place,” he told reporters after the meeting.

“Lack of action in these cases coupled with overt and blatant support by the CM will embolden the rowdy elements to indulge in criminal behaviour. Hence, I request you to direct the DGP of AP to file an FIR or hand over the case to the CBI,” he requested the Union Home Minister, who forwarded the complaint to the Union Home Secretary for suitable action.