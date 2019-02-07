Home Cities Vijayawada

High speed Wi-Fi now available at 51 rail stations

Apart from the A1 & A category stations, the Railway Ministry directed Zonal Railways to extend high speed Wi-Fi facility to rural railway stations as well.

Published: 07th February 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Indian Railways, which accorded priority to providing improved free high speed Wi-Fi facility to all rail users across important railway stations along with select rural railway stations, decided to extend the facility to 51 railway stations in the State. Wi-Fi is offered as a free utility service under the brand name “RailWire” to commuters every day. 

According to South Central Railway (SCR) officials, 24 ‘A1’ & ‘A’ category Railway stations and 27 railway stations with rural background in the State have been provided high speed public Wi-Fi service, under the aegis of RailTel Corporation of India (RCIL) in collaboration with Google. 

The major railway stations that were provided free Wi-fi are Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Tuni, Tenali, Samalkot, Rajamahendravaram, Nellore, Kakinada, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Anakapalli, Tadepalligudem, Ongole, Gudur, Chirala, Guntakal, Renigunta, Kadapa and Anantapur.

Apart from the A1 & A category stations, the Railway Ministry directed Zonal Railways to extend high speed Wi-Fi facility to rural railway stations as well. Around 300 railway stations with rural background across the country have been provided free high speed Wi-Fi. 

In AP, 27 railway stations with rural background have been provided high speed free Wi-Fi. They include Gunadala, Nidadavolu, Godavari, Kovvur, Badampudi, Bhimadolu, Chagallu, Chebrol, Denduluru, Duggirala, Gannavaram, Krishna Canal, Mustabada, Navabpalem, Nuzvid, Pedavadlapudi, Peddadevulapally, Pulla, Telaprolu, Vatlur, Powerpet, Mangalagiri, Namburu, Sangam Jagarlamudi, Vejendla, Araku and Srungavarapukota.

Salient features of RailWire

The public in surrounding areas and passengers can use the Wi-Fi provided by RailTel at rural railway stations 

The provision of high speed free Wi-Fi has succeeded in its mission of bringing connectivity to millions of Indians, leveraging on the nationwide optic fiber network
Simple registration process through mobile OTP is enough to access the internet
The internet speed is unrestricted for the first 30 minutes and thereafter the speed falls back to 2 Mbps to allow other users to connect and experience high speed browsing
While the majority of users are in the age group of 19-34, efforts to help older and first-time users of the internet with ground staff has helped millions of users experience the internet for the first time
Over 35% of users on the network are first-time Wi-Fi users. Over 50% of users access the internet multiple times in a day
The Wi-Fi is extensively used by public to upgrade their skills

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp