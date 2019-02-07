High speed Wi-Fi now available at 51 rail stations

By Express News Service

Indian Railways, which accorded priority to providing improved free high speed Wi-Fi facility to all rail users across important railway stations along with select rural railway stations, decided to extend the facility to 51 railway stations in the State. Wi-Fi is offered as a free utility service under the brand name “RailWire” to commuters every day.

According to South Central Railway (SCR) officials, 24 ‘A1’ & ‘A’ category Railway stations and 27 railway stations with rural background in the State have been provided high speed public Wi-Fi service, under the aegis of RailTel Corporation of India (RCIL) in collaboration with Google.

The major railway stations that were provided free Wi-fi are Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Tuni, Tenali, Samalkot, Rajamahendravaram, Nellore, Kakinada, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Anakapalli, Tadepalligudem, Ongole, Gudur, Chirala, Guntakal, Renigunta, Kadapa and Anantapur.

Apart from the A1 & A category stations, the Railway Ministry directed Zonal Railways to extend high speed Wi-Fi facility to rural railway stations as well. Around 300 railway stations with rural background across the country have been provided free high speed Wi-Fi.

In AP, 27 railway stations with rural background have been provided high speed free Wi-Fi. They include Gunadala, Nidadavolu, Godavari, Kovvur, Badampudi, Bhimadolu, Chagallu, Chebrol, Denduluru, Duggirala, Gannavaram, Krishna Canal, Mustabada, Navabpalem, Nuzvid, Pedavadlapudi, Peddadevulapally, Pulla, Telaprolu, Vatlur, Powerpet, Mangalagiri, Namburu, Sangam Jagarlamudi, Vejendla, Araku and Srungavarapukota.

Salient features of RailWire

The public in surrounding areas and passengers can use the Wi-Fi provided by RailTel at rural railway stations

The provision of high speed free Wi-Fi has succeeded in its mission of bringing connectivity to millions of Indians, leveraging on the nationwide optic fiber network

Simple registration process through mobile OTP is enough to access the internet

The internet speed is unrestricted for the first 30 minutes and thereafter the speed falls back to 2 Mbps to allow other users to connect and experience high speed browsing

While the majority of users are in the age group of 19-34, efforts to help older and first-time users of the internet with ground staff has helped millions of users experience the internet for the first time

Over 35% of users on the network are first-time Wi-Fi users. Over 50% of users access the internet multiple times in a day

The Wi-Fi is extensively used by public to upgrade their skills