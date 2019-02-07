House seeks  SC status  for Dalit  Christians

By Express News Service

The State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to amend the Constitution granting Scheduled Caste status to Dalit Christians.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the caste system created differences among people and increased inequalities.

“While those born in upper castes are enjoying social status, dignity and rights, those from downtrodden sections are being subjected to suppression, which is nothing but denying them their due rights.” Naidu observed that to escape from humiliation and suppression, many Dalits converted to Christianity, Buddhism and Sikhism.

“Conversion to Christianity has not helped Dalits as they continue to facing discrimination in society,” the Chief Minister maintained and said they should be considered as a separate group in their respective religions.“Though Dalit Buddhists and Dalit Sikhs are enjoying the benefits of the SC category, Dalit Christians are denied the same,” he said.BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju also supported the resolution, leading to its unanimous adoption by the House.