Home Cities Vijayawada

Imtiaz new Krishna District Collector

In what is seen as a pre-poll exercise, the State government on Wednesday transferred 12 IAS and three IPS officers.

Published: 07th February 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

In what is seen as a pre-poll exercise, the State government on Wednesday transferred 12 IAS and three IPS officers. The reshuffle saw two districts getting new collectors and transfer of the Joint Executive Officer of TTD, Tirupati. Prominent among those who were transferred was 1998-batch IAS officer and Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Kumar Meena, who was posted as Commissioner, Excise & Prohibition and Managing Director of AP Beverages Corporation Limited.

Interestingly, Mukesh Kumar Meena had held the post of Excise Commissioner before he was transferred as the Tourism Secretary and now he was moved back to the same post. Krishna District Collector B Lakshmiantham was transferred and placed at the disposal of the revenue (endowments) department to be posted as Joint Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Tirupati. In place of Lakshmikantham, 2009-batch officer and Joint Collector of Guntur, Md Imtiyaz, was posted as Krishna District Collector.

Another district that got a new collector is Srikakulam. The present collector, K Dhanunjaya Reddy, was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, AP Tourism Authority and Managing Director, AP Tourism Development Corporation. 

M Rama Rao, a 2005-batch officer, will be the new collector of Srikakulam. Pola Bhaskara, who was the JEO, TTD, Tirupati was withdrawn from revenue (endowments) department and posted as Director of Social Welfare Department. Among the prominent IPS officers to have been transferred was KVV Gopala Rao, IG of Guntur Range. He was posted as  IG, APSP Battallion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp