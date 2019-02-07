Imtiaz new Krishna District Collector

By Express News Service

In what is seen as a pre-poll exercise, the State government on Wednesday transferred 12 IAS and three IPS officers. The reshuffle saw two districts getting new collectors and transfer of the Joint Executive Officer of TTD, Tirupati. Prominent among those who were transferred was 1998-batch IAS officer and Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Kumar Meena, who was posted as Commissioner, Excise & Prohibition and Managing Director of AP Beverages Corporation Limited.

Interestingly, Mukesh Kumar Meena had held the post of Excise Commissioner before he was transferred as the Tourism Secretary and now he was moved back to the same post. Krishna District Collector B Lakshmiantham was transferred and placed at the disposal of the revenue (endowments) department to be posted as Joint Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Tirupati. In place of Lakshmikantham, 2009-batch officer and Joint Collector of Guntur, Md Imtiyaz, was posted as Krishna District Collector.

Another district that got a new collector is Srikakulam. The present collector, K Dhanunjaya Reddy, was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, AP Tourism Authority and Managing Director, AP Tourism Development Corporation.

M Rama Rao, a 2005-batch officer, will be the new collector of Srikakulam. Pola Bhaskara, who was the JEO, TTD, Tirupati was withdrawn from revenue (endowments) department and posted as Director of Social Welfare Department. Among the prominent IPS officers to have been transferred was KVV Gopala Rao, IG of Guntur Range. He was posted as IG, APSP Battallion.