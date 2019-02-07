Home Cities Vijayawada

KE, brother meet CM ahead of Kotla family entry into ruling TDP

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting with the CM, Krishna Murthy informed that they have satisfied with the meeting.

Published: 07th February 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:33 AM

Andhra deputy chief minister K E Krishna Murthy

Andhra deputy chief minister K E Krishna Murthy (Right) (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) KE Krishna Murthy along with his younger brother Prabhakar called on Chief Minister at his residence in Undavalli near here on Wednesday night and discussed the prevailing political scenario in Kurnool district. At a time when former Union Minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy is learnt to have preparing to join the TDP,  the CM’s meeting with KE family, which has political rivalry with Kotla family from some decades, assumes significance. It is learnt that Naidu asked KE’s family to work together with Kotla family. 

Speaking to media persons after the meeting with the CM, Krishna Murthy informed that they have satisfied with the meeting. “Naidu asked me to strive for strengthening the party across the district. I will work for winning majority of the seats in Kurnool district for bringing the party to power,” he said. 

Asked whether they have clarity over contesting from Dhone constituency as Kotla family is also learnt to have vying for the seat, KE said that his family is with the TDP for a long time and it is Kotla’s family which is entering the party now. “We have contested from Dhone in the past and a clarity on allotment of seats will emerge soon,” he said.

Saying that they will abide by the decision to be taken by Naidu, Prabhakar, however, maintained that the chances of allocating Dhone seat, which falls under Nandyal Lok Sabha segment, to Kotla are bleak. As Kotla is likely ask to contest from Kurnool Lok Sabha seat, there are no possibilities of fielding his wife from the Assembly constituency falls under another Lok Sabha segment, Prabhakar said. Meanwhile, Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan said that he will take a decision on his political future only after calling on Chief Minister on Thursday.

