Middle-aged woman found hanging from tree

An unidentified middle-aged woman was found hanging from a tree off the National Highway under Kanchikacherla police station limits on Wednesday morning, said the police.

Published: 07th February 2019 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   An unidentified middle-aged woman was found hanging from a tree off the National Highway under Kanchikacherla police station limits on Wednesday morning, said the police. The incident came to light when the residents of Paritala village saw the body of the woman near Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy temple and informed the police. The victim was below 35 years of age. 

Based on tell-tale signs, police suspect that the woman was murdered and hanged from a tree to project it as suicide.  

“Though it looks like a suicide, we are investigating the case as there is a possibility of it being a case of homicide.

"Though we did not find anything on her body to ascertain her identity, we have sent a message to all nearby police stations hoping somebody will come forward to claim the body,” said sub-inspector K Mani Kumar.

