NRI joins Jana Sena 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday appointed NRI Puli Sekhar as the chairman of the party’s Central Committee for Party Affairs (CCPA). “Sekhar left his business running into several crores and had decided to work for the party,’’ Pawan Kalyan said while admitting the NRI into the JSP.

In a related development, noted economist and political analyst P Pulla Rao has been appointed as the member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee. Retired IPS officer T Ravikumar Murthy also joined the party.