Passage of Bills becomes a smooth affair, thanks to absence of Opposition

VIJAYAWADA: Passage of Bills in the State Assembly has become a smooth affair for the TDP government in the absence of the principal Opposition YSRC in the House. The government passed a dozen Bills in the Assembly in an hour on Wednesday. Interestingly, majority of the Bills were passed without any debate.

The passed Bills include the crucial Andhra Pradesh Dotted Lands (Updation in Resettlement Register) Amendment Bill, the AP Assigned Lands Prohibition of Transfers (Amendment) Bill, Sri Simhachalam Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Devasthanam Pancharamalu (regularisation of occupants of houses and house sites) Bill, the AP Backward Classes Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Bill, the AP Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill and the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities Establishment and Regulation (Amendment) Bill.

Except a few Bills such as the Sri Simhachalam Devasthanam Bill and the AP Assigned Lands Bill, there was no debate on others. Government Whip Kuna Ravi Kumar sought clarity on Sri Simhachalam Devasthanam Bill and asked whether the encroached lands belong to the temple or they were Inam land.

The government made it clear that the Bill limited to regularisation of the houses and lands in five villages in Visakhapatnam district.

MLAs from Visakhapatnam hailed the government for coming up with a Bill, which, they said, will benefit about one lakh families who are waiting for justice for decades. Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao also raised a similar problem with temple lands in Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet constituencies in Guntur district and wanted the Endowment Minister KE Krishna Murthy to give clarity.

