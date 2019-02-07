Home Cities Vijayawada

Passage of Bills becomes a smooth affair, thanks to absence of Opposition

 Passage of Bills in the State Assembly has become a smooth affair for the TDP government in the absence of the principal Opposition YSRC in the House.

Published: 07th February 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Passage of Bills in the State Assembly has become a smooth affair for the TDP government in the absence of the principal Opposition YSRC in the House. The government passed a dozen Bills in the Assembly in an hour on Wednesday. Interestingly, majority of the Bills were passed without any debate.

The passed Bills include the crucial Andhra Pradesh Dotted Lands (Updation in Resettlement Register) Amendment Bill, the AP Assigned Lands Prohibition of Transfers (Amendment) Bill, Sri Simhachalam Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Devasthanam Pancharamalu (regularisation of occupants of houses and house sites) Bill, the AP Backward Classes Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Bill, the AP Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill and the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities Establishment and Regulation (Amendment) Bill. 

Except a few Bills such as the Sri Simhachalam Devasthanam Bill and the AP Assigned Lands Bill, there was no debate on others. Government Whip Kuna Ravi Kumar sought clarity on Sri Simhachalam Devasthanam Bill and asked whether the encroached lands belong to the temple or they were Inam land. 
The government made it clear that the Bill limited to regularisation of the houses and lands in five villages in Visakhapatnam district.

MLAs from Visakhapatnam hailed the government for coming up with a Bill, which, they said, will benefit about one lakh families who are waiting for justice for decades. Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao also raised a similar problem with temple lands in Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet constituencies in Guntur district and wanted the Endowment Minister KE Krishna Murthy to give clarity. 

No debate
Govt passed a dozen Bills in the Assembly in an hour 
Interestingly, majority of the Bills were passed without any debate
Bills include the crucial AP 
Dotted Lands Amendment Bill

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp