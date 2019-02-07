‘Rahu Ketu’ on trial basis at temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRI Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam has introduced new arjitha seva ‘Rahu Ketu’ on a trial basis at Indrakeeladri on Wednesday. Amid recitation of vedic hymns, temple priests initially performed ‘Vigneshwara’ pooja between 9 am to 9.30 am, in which temple trust board committee chairperson Y Gouranga Babu and executive officer V Koteswaramma took part.

City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas’ wife Papitha and Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham along with his family members also participated in the rituals. Hundreds of devotees watched the traditional rituals being performed on the hill shrine. “Tickets are being sold for two devotees at a cost of `1,116. Devotees taking part in the ritual will be offered five different types of prasadams,” said temple sthanacharya, V Siva Prasad Sarma.