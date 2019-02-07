SCR to operate 142 more trains for summer rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railways (SCR) will run 142 special trains between Kakinada and Raichur, Kakinada and Kurnool, Narsapur and Hyderabad, and Hyderabad and Vijayawada, to cater to the summer season rush. The Kakinada Town - Raichur - Kakinada Town Tri-Weekly Special Trains will have 80 services and the Kakinada Town- Kurnool City-Kakinada Town Bi-Weekly Special Trains will have 52 services.

Meanwhile, the Narsapur - Hyderabad Special Trains will have 5 services. Train number 07245, Kakinada Town - Raichur Tri-Weekly Special Train, will depart Kakinada Town at 14:25 hours on March 1 and on every Friday, Sunday and Wednesday May 3 onwards.

It will arrive Raichur at 08:30 hours on the next day. Train number 07237, Kakinada Town-Kurnool City Bi-Weekly Special Train, will depart Kakinada Town at 18:45 hours from March 5 to May 2 on every Tuesday and Thursday. It will arrive Kurnool City at 08:10 hours on the next day. Train number 07258, Narsapur - Hyderabad special train, will depart Narsapur at 18:00 hours on every Sunday starting from March 3.