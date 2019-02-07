Sharif to be elected as Council chief 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: MLC Mohammad Sharif filed nomination papers for the Chairman post of the AP Legislative Council on Wednesday. His election will be declared on Thursday. Sharif, along with Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Excise Minister KS Jawahar, handed over the nomination papers to AP Legislature Deputy Secretary K Satyanarayana Rao.

Rao informed that only one nomination paper was received by Wednesday evening and a declaration will be made on Thursday. The Chairman post of the AP Legislative Council fell vacant following the induction of NMD Farooq into the Cabinet in November 2018.