Spurious seeds: TDP MLAs slam govt for failure to take stern action

He also found fault with the absence of minister concerned in the House for replying to such a crucial question.

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With incidents of farmers falling victim to spurious seeds being reported from various parts of the State, the ruling TDP members have found fault with the State government for not taking concrete measures to arrest the same. During Question Hour in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Guntur West MLA Modugula Venugopala Reddy wondered how the government can claim to have been supplying quality seeds without having a seed certification agency in the State.

Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao, on behalf of Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, replied that the government is supplying seeds on subsidy to the farmers only after inspection by the AP Seeds Certification Agency. Moreover, action is being taken against violators by cancelling or suspending the licences of agencies. However, the minister’s reply failed to satisfy Modugula. The MLA sought to know why the government is not taking tough action against those agencies which are duping the farmers by supplying spurious seeds.

He also found fault with the absence of minister concerned in the House for replying to such a crucial question. Tadikonda MLA T Sravan Kumar alleged that some officials are hand in glove with seed suppliers. Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao said that the menace of fake seeds is causing serious damage to the farmers and the State alike.

This is a serious issue and the government should take stern action against those responsible. He also opined that there is no use cancelling licences as they will come into market with new names and continue to supply spurious seeds. Later, Pulla Rao announced that a meeting will be organised in a day or two under the leadership of Agriculture Minister to discuss the issue.

