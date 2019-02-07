Home Cities Vijayawada

State transfers NRI murder case to TS police for further investigation

It was found that watchman Srinivas helped in shifting the body to Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State police on Wednesday transferred the murder case of NRI and industrialist Chigurupati Jayaram, who was found murdered in his car off the Hyderabad- Vijayawada National Highway near Ithavaram village on January 31, to Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, Telangana. State Director General of Police RP Thakur said that Jubilee Hills police will conduct further investigation into the murder case and the allegations levelled against the victim’s niece, Pulavarthi Madhuri Chowdary alias Shika Chowdary, by the victim’s wife, Padmasree.

“To preject the murder as an accident, killers brought the body to Andhra Pradesh and left it near Ithavaram village. Krishna district police have done their job and now it is upto Telangana police to carry forward the investigation,” said the DGP. On Tuesday, Krishna district police named real estate dealer Rakesh Reddy (Shika’s ex), as the main accused in the case.

It was found that watchman Srinivas helped in shifting the body to Vijayawada. Rakesh confessed to the crime during interrogation and said he did not intend to kill Jayaram. “Jayaram reportedly owed `6 crore to Rakesh. When Rakesh asked Jayaram to repay his money, the latter ignored him and blocked his phone number. Then, Rakesh kidnapped him on January 30 and killed him,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police Sarvasrestha Tripathi, while addressing the media on Tuesday.

However, Shika Chowdary’s name has not been mentioned in the FIR. “There is no circumstantial evidence of Shika’s role in Jayaram’s murder. The case is still under investigation and the mystery will be unravelled soon,” said the Superintendent of police. Meanwhile, Nandigama police produced the two accused, Rakesh Reddy and watchman Srinivas, in the court which remanded them in a two-week judicial custody.

