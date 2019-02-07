Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC hits out at DGP again, repeats ‘caste favoritism’ allegation 

Published: 07th February 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (EPS| P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the IPS Officers’ Association took exception to YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s complaint against State police officers before the Election Commission of India, YSRC MLA and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday hit out at Director General of Police R P Thakur and criticised the manner in which crucial postings were given to officers belonging to a particular community.​

Reacting to the DGP’s comments that the police do not have any caste or community other than the Khaki community, Rajendranath Reddy said, “If the DGP is acting in an impartial manner, why are the State police  not transferring case details related to the attack on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Visakhapatnam airport to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)?”

He sought to know why the  DGP came out with a statement that the attacker was a YSRC supporter and he attacked Jagan for publicity within half-an-hour of the incident. He alleged that the Police Officers’ Association remained a mute spectator even as the government was acting against rules in promotions and transfer of officers.

“All the important DSP posts were given to officers belonging to Naidu’s caste. An officer, who is facing ACB cases, has given an important posting,” he alleged. He pointed out that the posts of District Superintendent of Police should be filled only with IPS officers and not non-cadre officers.

 “However, the rule is not followed.’’

