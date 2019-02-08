Addl DRM inspects food plaza at city rail station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) MVS Ramaraju inspected the quality of food and kitchen maintenance at the newly opened Comesum (24/7) Food Track (near East Entrance) of the Railway Station here on Thursday.

After examining the kitchen and food quality, the ADRM instructed the management to give top priority to hygiene, hospitality, quality and maintaining standards. The IRCTC commenced operations at the new food plaza at the railway station with support from the Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway.

The food plaza is being operated through New Delhi-based R K Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd, officials said. The food plaza is set up in a total area of 1450 sqft in two floors and it has a seating capacity for 68 persons, which will be accessible to passengers as well as general public.