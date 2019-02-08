Home Cities Vijayawada

Amanchi meets CM, keeps cards close to his chest

Amid speculation that he may quit the TDP, Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan called on Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

AP Legislative Assembly (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid speculation that he may quit the TDP, Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan called on Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday. However, the MLA kept up the suspense about his next move and expressed satisfaction over the outcome of his meeting with Naidu though he maintained that he would have to take the sentiments of his followers into consideration before taking a final call on whether to continue in the TDP or not.

After coming to the AP Legislative Assembly, Amanchi first met Environment and Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao, who also hails from Prakasam district as the MLA, and later both closeted with the CM.

Speaking to media persons, the Chirala MLA said that he had complained to the party chief against some of the elements acting against him and was convinced with getting an assurance from him. “During the past three years, I have not been able to come to terms with certain things in the party. There may be a problem with myself or with the party,’’ he said.

Asked if he would continue in the TDP or leave the party, he replied, “I would like to continue in the TDP. However, I will take a final call within two or three days after consulting with my well-wishers.’’

Adiseshagiri Rao joins TDP ahead of elections  

G Adiseshagiri Rao, who recently quit YSRC, joined TDP in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday. Adiseshagiri Rao is the brother of veteran actor Krishna and was associated with the YSRC till recently.

