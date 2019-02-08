AP to release Rs 250 crore for  AgriGold victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Giving the much-needed respite to nearly seven lakh depositors of AgriGold, the State government has decided to release `250 crore for those who deposited less than `10,000 with the scam-hit company. However, the amount will be disbursed only to AgriGold victims of Andhra Pradesh. The Home Department issued GO MS No 31 on Thursday.

About 32 lakh people in AP and Telangana were hit by the scam. The State government had come under severe criticism for delaying auctioning of the attached properties of AgriGold to disburse the sum to the depositors. The decision to pay the sum to victims who deposited less than `10,000, was taken to avoid delay as the distribution of money accrued by auctioning AgriGold properties is time-consuming.