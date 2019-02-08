Curtains come down on youth fest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Youth Festival 2019 organised by the VMC concluded on a grand note at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Thursday. Krishna district stood first in the volleyball match under women’s category, followed by Kurnool, Kadapa, Prakasam and West Godavari. In the men’s category, East Godavari bagged first prize followed by Visakhapatanam, West Godavari, Prakasam and Guntur. Mayor, Koneru Sridhar and Municipal Commissioner J Nivas distributed the prizes to the winners.

Citing the example of MS Dhoni, the civic chief said, “One can excel in more than one sport. Sports helps in overall development of an individual.”The valedictory ceremony concluded with a Kuchipudi performance.